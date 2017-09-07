Liberal bribery trial hears details of allegations involving ex-NDP MP Thibeault

The bribery trial of two Ontario Liberals has heard that former NDP MP Glenn Thibeault asked for paid jobs for two of his constituency office staffers in exchange for running in a 2015 byelection in Sudbury, Ont.

Pat Sorbara, who was at the time the Ontario Liberal Party CEO, and Gerry Lougheed, a local Liberal fundraiser, are both accused — under the Election Act — of offering would-be candidate Andrew Olivier a job or appointment to get him to step aside for Thibeault, who was Premier Kathleen Wynne’s preferred candidate.

Federal Crown prosecutor David McKercher in his opening statement today said in order for Thibeault to take the risk of leaving his position as a federal MP, he wanted income replacement for himself, full support of the Ontario Liberals and paid positions on the byelection campaign for two of his constituency office staff.

Sorbara is also facing a second charge, in relation to an alleged offer made to Thibeault to get him to become the candidate.

Thibeault has previously denied he sought anything that would be seen as a bribe in exchange for running and both Sorbara and Lougheed pleaded not guilty today.

Their lawyers say the Crown’s allegations wrongly use the term “candidate” interchangeably with “party nominee” and only candidacy processes are governed by the Election Act.