Pat Stogran endorses Charlie Angus for NDP leader

OTTAWA: NOVEMBER 3, 2010 -- Colonel Pat Stogran (ret'd) stands just outside the East Block on Parliament Hill, November 3, 2010, where he just finished appearing before a Senate committee to give testimony related to the treatment of veterans by the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Wayne Cuddington/Ottawa Citizen). For David Pugliese (Ottawa Citizen). VETS-STOGRAN

Pat Stogran, the former veterans’ ombudsman and NDP leadership candidate who called the party “fundamentally flawed” when he dropped out of the race in June, has thrown his support behind his former rival Charlie Angus.

In a press release Thursday morning, Angus said he asked Stogran to join his campaign to work on military and veterans issues and help develop “an independent and progressive foreign policy that will re-establish Canada’s international credibility.”

Stogran, a retired colonel who led Canadian troops in Afghanistan and served as the country’s first veterans’ ombudsman from 2007 to 2010, said in a statement that he trusts Angus to stand up for veterans.