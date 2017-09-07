Quebec’s lobbyist registry best in Canada, though all struggle in key transparency metrics: study

Most public lobbying registries in Canada are lacking pivotal disclosure requirements, leaving Canadians in the dark about the scope and cost of lobbying campaigns targeting government officials, suggests a new report.

In an assessment released on Tuesday, the Shareholder Association for Research and Education (SHARE), a non-profit aiming to help institutional investors improve corporate governance, found that Canada’s 10 federal and provincial lobbying registries were lacking in transparency of lobbying activities and compensation, though fared generally well in regard to accessibility.