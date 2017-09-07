TransCanada seeking 30-day suspension of Energy East application

The future of the Energy East pipeline has been thrown into question after TransCanada Corp. announced it wants to suspend for now its application to build the $15.7-billion project.

In a statement Thursday, Calgary-based TransCanada (TSX:TRP) says it filed a letter to the National Energy Board asking for a 30-day suspension for the proposed the 4,500-kilometre pipeline which would carry crude from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries in Eastern Canada.

The company says it wants to study how the NEB’s decision last month to consider the Energy East’s contribution to upstream and downstream greenhouse gas emissions will affect “costs, schedules and viability.”