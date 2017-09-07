Trudeau’s tax plan isn’t about fairness. It’s about funding

“I want to be clear,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the Liberal party’s recent caucus gathering in Kelowna. “People who make $50,000 a year should not pay higher taxes than people who make $250,000 a year.”

Trudeau was defending the government’s proposed small business tax changes, which would eliminate such practices as business owners paying themselves dividends, sprinkling income among family members, or holding certain investments — such as real estate — through a corporation.

These proposed changes have touched off a firestorm of protest from small business owners — and Liberal MPs are feeling the heat. So the PM and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are attempting to douse the flames by talking up “tax fairness” — something they figure most Canadians would agree upon. After all, taxation is supposed to be progressive — the more you make, the more you pay, right?