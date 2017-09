Trump: ‘It would be great’ if North Korea could be solved without military action

President Donald Trump downplayed the possibility of military action against North Korea on Thursday, saying such an event is neither inevitable nor preferable.

“Military action would certainly be an option,” he said during a White House news conference, but added later: “It would be great if something else could be worked out.”

Trump said attempts at diplomacy with Pyongyang had failed over the past decades. But he insisted that military action wouldn’t be his first choice.