Trump’s travel ban too restrictive, U.S. appeals court rules

A U.S. federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Trump administration’s limited view of who is allowed into the country under the president’s travel ban.

The unanimous ruling from three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also said refugees accepted by a resettlement agency should not be banned. The decision upheld a ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii who found the administration’s view too strict.

“Stated simply, the government does not offer a persuasive explanation for why a mother-in-law is clearly a bona fide relationship, in the Supreme Court’s prior reasoning, but a grandparent, grandchild, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew or cousin is not,” the ruling said.