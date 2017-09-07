TSB says all commercial Beaver planes should have stall-warning system

MONTREAL — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is recommending all Beaver-type planes be equipped with a stall-warning system.

The agency made the announcement Thursday as it released its report into a fatal crash involving a Beaver floatplane that struck ground near Tadoussac, Que., in 2015.

As the pilot tried to manoeuvre the plane closer to the ground, it stalled in a steep turn and crashed, killing all six people on board.

The TSB said the experienced pilot didn't realize a stall was imminent when he was making the turn and the aircraft had no stall-warning system.

It is recommending Transport Canada require all commercially operated de Havilland DHC-2 float planes, known as Beaver aircraft, be equipped with such a system.

The TSB said there are currently 382 DHC-2s registered in Canada, 223 of which are used commercially.

The Canadian Press