Wildcards abound for Canada’s national parties

As Liberals and Conservatives hold caucus retreats this week and New Democrats prepare to vote for a new leader, all three national parties face challenges that will define their brands. All three confront, as well, a political wildcard that could upend everything.

Because they are the governing party, barnacles were bound to accumulate on the Liberal hull, slowing progress. The Omar Khadr settlement. Amnesty applicants flooding across the border. The promises made – electoral reform, Indigenous rights and services, restoring home delivery at Canada Post – that weren’t, or at least haven’t been, kept.