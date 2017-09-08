Alberta woman, two sons charged in death of husband who went missing in 2011

TOFIELD, Alta. — RCMP have charged an Alberta woman and two of her sons in the death of her husband who had been missing since 2011.

Police say six years ago 49-year-old Miles Naslund was reported missing from his farm southeast of Edmonton.

Mounties initially treated it as a missing person's case but then began a homicide investigation.

Acting on a tip police investigators, including a dive team, found human remains on the farm this month near Tofield that have been confirmed to be Naslund.

RCMP say Helen Naslund, who is 52, and her son Neil, who is 25, have each been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Another son, Wes Neslund, 32, has been charged with accessory to murder and all three are being held in custody pending court hearings.

The Canadian Press