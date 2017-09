Brad Duguid won’t run in 2018 provincial election

One of Premier Kathleen Wynne’s best players is hanging up his skates.

Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid will not run for re-election in the June 7, 2018 campaign.

Duguid, 55, has represented Scarborough Centre since 2003 and was a city councillor for nine years before that.

He has been Wynne’s point man on economic growth, travelling the world to attract investment to Ontario, and served as the “voice of business” at the cabinet table.