Canadians don’t think wealthy pay enough taxes; Tax loopholes a ‘big problem’

The federal Liberals have the backing of a solid majority of Canadians when it comes to shutting down tax loopholes.

Three-quarters of those surveyed said loopholes are a “big problem” (45%) or “somewhat of a problem” (31%), according to Mainstreet Research polling.

More than half of Canadians (54%) also believe high-income earners aren’t paying enough taxes, findings that could embolden Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resolve to end what his party says are unfair tax advantages gifted to wealthy small business owners.

Trudeau was on the hot seat Wednesday in B.C. as concerned professionals peppered the PM with questions and demanded answers following proposed changes to Canada’s tax code.