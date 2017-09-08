Case of alleged mosque shooter in Quebec City back in court

QUEBEC — The man charged with six counts of first-degree murder related to slayings at a Quebec City mosque last January returned to court Friday as his defence team received additional evidence against him.

The case against Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, will resume Oct. 2.

Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques said further evidence still needs to be disclosed.

Bissonnette, who is also charged with five counts of attempted murder, remained silent during the brief appearance.

One of his lawyers, Charles-Olivier Gosselin, said he has not yet decided whether to seek bail for his client.

