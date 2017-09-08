Conservative leader says Liberal ‘arrogance’ behind tax changes, pipeline snag

In the final hours of the Conservative caucus retreat in Winnipeg, leader Andrew Scheer shot straight for the Liberal jugular, accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of killing Canadian jobs and small businesses.

Scheer said Friday that Liberal “arrogance” is behind proposed changes to the tax treatment for incorporated small businesses.

“Make no mistake. The Liberals are going after the job creators and the family farm because [Trudeau[ has spent the bank dry.”

During a brief break in the caucus meetings, Scheer jumped on an announcement by TransCanada that it may suspend its Energy East pipeline application.