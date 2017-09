Deadly earthquake hits off the coast of southern Mexico

Mexico was hit by its strongest earthquake in a century early Friday, which killed at least five people and triggered a series of tsunami waves.

The quake, which was felt as far as Mexico City and Guatemala City, hit off Mexico’s southern coast just as heavy rains from Hurricane Katia lashed the east. The epicenter was in the Pacific Ocean, some 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) southeast of the capital and 74 miles (120 kilometers) from the Pacific coast.