Deepak Obhrai, the last Reformer, told Scheer he’s ‘not interested’ in any special caucus roles

Conservative leadership candidate Deepak Obhrai speaks to the crowd during the opening night of the federal Conservative leadership convention in Toronto on Friday, May 26, 2017. A final winner will be picked to lead the Conservative Party of Canada on Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Former leadership rival Deepak Obhrai says he informed Conservative leader Andrew Scheer he’s “not interested” in any special roles within their caucus.

Obhrai also told the Post he has no intention to leave parliament after finishing last on the first ballot in the May leadership election.

Scheer recently announced his shadow cabinet, revealing which critics will line the Tory front bench when MPs head back to parliament Sept. 18. Obhrai and two other leadership rivals, Kellie Leitch and Brad Trost, were left off the list.