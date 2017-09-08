Guarding against RATs in cyberspace

In the Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Rat (1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, etc.), one of the 12 “animals” of the lunar cycle, brings with it good things as well as some cautions. Its prognostications are similar to those of the other eleven animals in the Chinese zodiac and to the predictions of western horoscopes.

People born in the Year of the Rat, or “Rats,” are supposed to be “quick-witted, resourceful, versatile, kind, smart and lovely,” according to one Chinese zodiac website. But there is another “rat” out there that is far less benign and which can affect everyone, not just those born in specified years. I am referring to what is known as a “Remote Access Trojan” (RAT), a growing problem world-wide, particularly in Asia. One definition of a RAT calls it “a malware program that includes a back door for administrative control over the target computer.”