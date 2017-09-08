Labour market sees ninth-straight monthly gain; 22,200 net jobs added, jobless rate falls

Canada’s labour market posted its ninth-straight month of job gains in August to give the economy its longest monthly growth streak since before the financial crisis nine years ago.

Statistics Canada says last month’s increase of 22,200 jobs also helped nudge the unemployment rate down from 6.3 per cent in July to a nine-year low of 6.2 per cent.

But the data shows last month’s growth was fuelled by less-desirable work as the economy gained 110,400 part-time jobs and shed 88,100 full-time positions.