‘Let’s give him a chance’: Andrew Scheer prepares for uphill battle against Teflon Trudeau

Andrew Scheer has an uphill battle ahead of him. But that’s what he’s used to.

The 38-year-old Conservative Party leader is preparing to spar with a Teflon prime minister, seven years his senior, who has been in the public spotlight since birth and whose polling numbers barely twitch even after campaign promises are broken.

The man who supporters see as a prime minister-in-waiting has consistently been an underdog in his political career. He was no household name, he said, when first running for federal politics in 2004. In 2011, seeking to be Speaker of the House of Commons, people told him he was too inexperienced, that it wasn’t his time.