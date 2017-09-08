Liberal chosen as B.C.’s Speaker, ejected from party

A Liberal member of British Columbia’s legislature has defied his party and taken on the important job of Speaker, breaking with parliamentary tradition and offering some breathing room to the New Democrat’s razor-thin minority government.

Darryl Plecas has been acclaimed as the new Speaker to referee debates in the province’s often fractious 87-seat legislature.

Minutes after the Liberal party released a statement on Friday saying it had expelled Plecas from its caucus, he was escorted into the legislature by house leaders of both the NDP and Liberals.

Interim Liberal Leader Rich Coleman said in a statement that Plecas repeatedly promised he would not seek the office of Speaker and the party is disappointed with his decision.

“On several occasions, Mr. Plecas has made clear to me and the B.C. Liberal caucus that he would not seek the office of Speaker,” Coleman said. “We took him at his word and believed that he would stand by his commitment.”

The acclamation ends months of speculation on how Premier John Horgan would manage a government with such a narrow minority had he followed protocol and offered up a New Democrat member as Speaker.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to work with you over the