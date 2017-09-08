Man at centre of Liberal bribery allegations believed party jobs were on offer

A man at the centre of bribery allegations against two Ontario Liberals says he believed they were offering him opportunities within the party and not government appointments.

Pat Sorbara, the Ontario Liberal Party CEO at the time of the allegations, and Gerry Lougheed, a local Liberal fundraiser, are facing bribery charges under the Election Act.

They’re accused of offering would-be candidate Andrew Olivier a job or appointment to get him to step aside for Premier Kathleen Wynne’s preferred candidate in a 2015 byelection in Sudbury.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

Under cross-examination today, Olivier said he believed Sorbara and Lougheed were talking about positions within the Liberal party, and neither directly said they could get him a p