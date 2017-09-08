N.B. premier urges TransCanada to proceed with Energy East pipeline

New Brunswick premier designate Brian Gallant speaks in Fredericton, on Wednesday, Sept.24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says he will do whatever necessary to make sure the $15.7-billion Energy East pipeline proceeds and delivers crude — and jobs — to his province.

Gallant was responding to a surprise announcement Thursday that TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP) wants to suspend for now its application to build the proposed 4,500-kilometre pipeline, which would carry crude from Alberta and Saskatchewan to refineries in Saint John, N.B., and other parts of Eastern Canada.

TransCanada said it has filed a letter to the National Energy Board asking for a 30-day suspension for the project so it can study how the NEB’s decision last month to consider the Energy East’s contribution to upstream and downstream greenhouse gas emissions will affect “costs, schedules and viability.”