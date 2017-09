NDP’s Vicki Mowat wins handily in Saskatoon Fairview byelection

Vicki Mowat, the NDP candidate for Saskatoon Fairview, handily won Thursday night’s race for the empty MLA seat.

Mowat garnered just over 60 per cent of the total 4,572 votes cast in the byelection.

Her closest competitor, the Saskatchewan Party’s Cameron Scott, drew about 31 per cent.