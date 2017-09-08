New poll shows Canadians support Trudeau, Liberals

A new Mainstreet Research poll suggests if a federal election were held today, the Liberals would be re-elected, and with a majority government.

The survey, for Postmedia, found a big lead for the Trudeau government, up 11 points over the opposition Conservatives.

The new numbers peg support for the Grits at 43 per cent, followed by the Tories at 32 and the NDP struggling with 15 per cent.

Mainstreet Executive VP David Valentin told 660 NEWS, just over half of the Canadians polled say they approve the job the prime minister is doing. Support for NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, the Greens’ Elizabeth May and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer were all in the mid-thirties.