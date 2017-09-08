Poll shows Albertans support federal changes to small business tax

Small business owners have been hammering the federal government over its proposed changes to tax policies, but a new poll says Canadians, particularly here in Alberta, are in support of the update.

The poll, published by Mainstreet Research, says that a lot of people feel something needs to be done to close some tax loopholes that are being exploited by small business owners.

Back in July, the federal government announced changes to stop people from using private companies to set up their own tax bills.