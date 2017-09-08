Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate involved in fatal collision in 1997

REGINA — A former cabinet minister running to replace Premier Brad Wall as leader of the Saskatchewan Party says he was involved in a collision 20 years ago that killed someone.

Scott Moe says the crash occurred while he was driving on a gravel road near Shellbrook, Sask., to work on his farm.

He says he didn't come to a complete stop as he approached the highway and the sun was on the horizon.

A woman in the vehicle he collided with died.

Moe says alcohol was not a factor, but he did receive a ticket for driving without due care and attention and for failing to come to a complete stop.

He says it was a life-changing event for him and the family involved.

"It is something that I live with each and every day. It is something I think of each and every day. It's just something that doesn't go away," he said Friday.

He said he has been forthcoming with his constituents in Rosthern-Shellbrook about what happened and gave details to the media during last year's provincial election.

"I will continue to be honest with my constituents, supporters and colleagues about who I am, and the mistakes that I have made, as I pursue the leadership of the Saskatchewan Party," Moe said in a statement earlier in the day.

Moe said he isn't sure who's raising the story again.

He is one of five people in the race to become premier after Wall, who will step down as soon as a new party leader is chosen in Saskatoon on Jan. 27.

Moe was first elected to the legislature in 2011 and re-elected in 2016. He has served as the minister of advanced education, environment, the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Water Corp. and the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency.

It's not the only time Moe has had trouble behind the wheel. Last year, Moe revealed he had been convicted of drunk driving in 1992.

He was one of three Sask. Party candidates and two from the New Democrats who disclosed impaired driving convictions to party leaders before the election campaign.

— With files from CJME

The Canadian Press