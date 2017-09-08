Trudeau’s Liberals have kept all the pipeline promises they intended to keep

Energy East is dead and j’accuse the Trudeau Liberals.
TransCanada Corp, the company behind the 4,500-km pipeline that would carry crude from Alberta to refineries in eastern Canada, has said it wants to suspend its application to build the $15.7-billion project. The reason: the National Energy Board’s announcement late last month that it will consider Energy East’s contribution to upstream and downstream greenhouse gas emissions — factors not considered when the Liberals granted permits to expand Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain project and Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline.