Trudeau’s Liberals have kept all the pipeline promises they intended to keep

John Ivison National Post Energy East is dead and j’accuse the Trudeau Liberals. TransCanada Corp, the company behind the 4,500-km pipeline that would carry crude from Alberta to refineries in eastern Canada, has said it wants to suspend its application to build the $15.7-billion project. The reason: the National Energy Board’s announcement late last month that it will consider Energy East’s contribution to upstream and downstream greenhouse gas emissions — factors not considered when the Liberals granted permits to expand Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain project and Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline.

