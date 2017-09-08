Voters send message as NDP score decisive victory in Saskatchewan byelection

Voters in the Saskatoon riding of Fairview have sent a pointed goodbye message to outgoing Premier Brad Wall and his Saskatchewan Party by strongly backing the NDP in a provincial byelection.

The Saskatchewan Party candidate, public school board trustee and corrections officer Cameron Scott, was easily defeated by NDP candidate Vicki Mowat on Thursday night.

With all but one poll reporting, Mowat had 60 per cent of the vote compared to Scott’s 31 per cent. Liberal Shah Rukh, Progressive Conservative David Prokopchuk and the Green Party’s Taylor Bolin each accounted for less than 5 per cent of ballots cast, with a voter turnout of 35 per cent.

“I think today we really sent the Sask Party a message,” Mowat told radio station CJWW. “We’re not OK with the heartless cuts to education and health care. People are really frustrated with the sell-off of the Crown corporations and the tax hikes.”

Scott agreed it had an impact on the campaign.