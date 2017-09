What are the Liberals thinking?

aybe it’s time to take a step back. Discussion over the Liberal government’s proposed tax reform — changes that would effectively stop people from income ‘sprinkling’ and/or discourage incorporation to avoid paying full federal taxes on salaries — is now so far into the weeds, it’s becoming difficult to even know what we’re talking about anymore.

