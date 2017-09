Wilbur Ross says Canadian provincial elections a reason to speed NAFTA talks

One of Donald Trump’s most trusted cabinet members says provincial elections in Canada are part of the reason NAFTA talks must move at “record-breaking” speed.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross made the comments to the Washington Post during a live question and answer session today, covering a range of financial issues.

But trade experts are questioning Ross’s claim, since the federal government handles trade issues and only three provinces have elections scheduled for 2018.