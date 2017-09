265 Canadians have asked government for help in wake of Hurricane Irma

Officials say about 265 Canadians have reached out to the Canadian government for help as Hurricane Irma turns its force on Florida after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean.

“We have people who are stuck in a country or an island who just can’t get out,” said one Global Affairs Canada official. “There are no flights getting in or out. They’re frustrated. They’re trying to see if there are other ways of getting out