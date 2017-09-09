Andrew Scheer has lowest approval among federal party leaders: poll

Conservative Andrew Scheer has the lowest approval among the federal party leaders, according to a new nationwide poll.

The Mainstreet-Postmedia survey found 55 per cent of those polled approve of the job Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doing. However, Trudeau also had the highest disapproval at 40 per cent, with five per cent of respondents saying they are not sure about his performance.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair and Bloc Quebecois Leader Martine Ouellet are both at 36 per cent approval, followed by Green Party Leader Elizabeth May at 35 per cent. Scheer, who sits at 34 per cent approval, has the largest percentage of respondents who are unsure about his performance at 39 per cent.

“A majority of Canadians continue to approv