B.C. government promises to tackle affordability, changing fixed election date

British Columbia’s minority New Democrat government released an ambitious list of affordability-focused pledges in its throne speech Friday, and the possibility of delivering those promises grew stronger when a Liberal member “betrayed” his party to become the Speaker.

The surprise acclamation of Darryl Plecas as Speaker added more breathing room to the razor-thin NDP minority government led by Premier John Horgan, who has an agreement with the Green party to combine votes for a one-seat majority in the 87-seat legislature.

“Certainly, it does give us more flexibility. I’m not going to deny that,” Horgan said, referring to the Liberal Speaker.

“I’m excited about the next number of years,” he said.

Plecas’s acclamation ends months of speculation on how Horgan would manage a government with such a narrow minority had he followed protocol and offered up a New Democrat member as Speaker.

Interim Liberal Leader Rich Coleman said he was disappointed with Plecas. He accused him of betrayal, saying the Abbotsford South Liberal assured him he was not interested in the Speaker’s job.

“Basically, when you tell your colleagues you are not going to do something, they take you at your word,” he said. “You break your word. You go do it and become the Speaker. You have de facto