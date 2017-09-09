Canadian PM Justin Trudeau channels his inner cowboy amidst rodeo controversy

Yee-haw!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slapped on a Stetson hat Friday and channeled his inner cowboy at the Festival western de Saint-Tite in Saint-Tite, Quebec.

The annual two-week event, which kicked off in 1967, hosts a major rodeo competition and other cultural events. This year’s installment was significant since it marked its 50th anniversary.

“Celebrating the 50th anniversary of #FestivalWestern of #StTite with @FP_Champagne this afternoon,” tweeted Trudeau, along with photos documenting his visit. “Enjoy the rest of the festival, everyone!”