Federal pot plan set for scrutiny at parliamentary hearings

Medical and legal professionals, police officers and pot producers are among the dozens of witnesses lined up to field questions from MPs this week about public health issues related to the looming legalization of marijuana.

The House of Commons health committee is returning to Parliament Hill a week early, holding five full days of uninterrupted hearings beginning Monday.

Committee chair and Nova Scotia Liberal MP Bill Casey said the goal is to have a focused, concentrated approach that will likely amount to several months’ of work in just one week.