Former prospective Ontario Liberal candidate denies party offered him bribe, court hears

Andrew Olivier, the one-time candidate at the centre of a bribery trial, said he was offered a position in Ontario’s Liberal Party but there was no talk of money or a cushy government job if he dropped out of a nomination race and supported Premier Kathleen Wynne’s favoured candidate.

The trial of two Ontario Liberals facing bribery allegations entered its second day on Friday and Mr. Olivier, a former candidate who told investigators in 2015 he was offered a job or appointment to drop out of a by-election race in Sudbury, said during cross-examination that any offer would have been for a position within the Liberal Party itself.