Jason Kenney’s political rivals criticize his silence on social issues

Jason Kenney says he’s not releasing a policy platform before a consultation with the “grassroots.” Even as the former federal cabinet minister runs for the leadership of Alberta’s newly formed United Conservative Party, he says setting out firm policies before winning the contest, and speaking with members, would represent a top-down leadership style.

But politics abhors a vacuum. The space on politically charged social issues that Mr. Kenney has left near-empty is being exploited by his political opponents on Alberta’s left, and now a fellow leadership candidate.