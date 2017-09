Jose “almost a Category 5,” hurricane center says

Hurricane Jose is “almost a Category 5” storm with 155 mph winds late Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The powerful storm has grown even stronger as it moves closer to the Caribbean islands of Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Martin/St. Maarten and St. Barthelemy. As of 11 p.m. ET Friday, the storm was located about 265 miles east southeast of the Leeward Islands.