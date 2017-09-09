Liberal plan to close tax loopholes has raised questions: Here’s a look at 3 of them

Ever since Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced he was going to close tax loopholes used by private corporations, there has been a growing backlash from small businesses and professionals.

Morneau pitched the change as necessary to ensure the wealthy were not paying less tax than the middle class.

But fast forward a couple of months and the grumbling has become a raging roar.

The Coalition for Small Business Tax Fairness, a group of 35 organizations from across the country, joined forces to present a unified voice against the proposed move.