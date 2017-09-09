Lisee to have leadership vote at Parti Quebecois convention on Saturday

PQ MLA Jean-Francois Lisee, centre, reacts to allegations about his travel expense in Quebec City on Tuesday July 15, 2014. Looking on are Lisee's wife Sandrine Perrot (left), and MLA Stephane Bedard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Clement Allard

Jean-Francois Lisee’s tenure as leader of the Parti Quebecois will be put to the test Saturday when members of the sovereigntist party hold a confidence vote on his stewardship.

Lisee has steadfastly refused to specify a minimum percentage he would find acceptable to stay on.

In 2005, Bernard Landry stepped down as PQ leader after getting just 76 per cent support.

While Lisee will obviously be hoping for a better score than that, the fact a provincial election is to be held in just over a year would suggest the PQ is not in a position to switch leaders yet again.

The party executive even considered at one point the possibility of not holding Saturday’s vote, given that Lisee has been in the job for less than a year since replacing Pierre Karl Peladeau.