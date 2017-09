‘Odd’ that Canada hasn’t joined U.S. missile defence program, ex-top general says

The best way for Canada to defend its people from a nuclear-armed North Korea is to join the U.S. anti-ballistic missile defence program, argues a former chief of the defence staff.

And Tom Lawson, who served as Canada’s top general under former prime minister Stephen Harper, said he’s heartened to see signals from the Liberal government that they might be open to it.