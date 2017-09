PQ members endorse Jean-Francois Lisee’s with 92.8 per cent confidence vote

Parti Quebecois members have resoundingly endorsed the leadership of Jean-Francois Lisee in a confidence vote.

Lisee received 92.8 per cent support from the sovereigntist party’s membership in a vote at a party convention in Montreal.

The vote is a boost for Lisee, who has said he will forgo any independence referendum in a first Parti Quebecois mandate if he wins next year’s provincial election.