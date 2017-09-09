Public Attitudes on Oil, Pipelines, Climate, and Change

A yard in Gascoyne, ND., which has hundreds of kilometres of pipes stacked inside it that are supposed to go into the Keystone XL pipeline, should it ever be approved are shown shown on Wednesday April 22, 2015. In a surprise move, the company behind the controversy-plagued Keystone XL pipeline has asked the U.S. government to temporarily suspend its application. That request from TransCanada Corp. adds a new wrinkle to one of the biggest Canada-U.S. political irritants of recent years, involving a pipeline from Alberta to Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta

We’ve been tracking opinion about oil, energy, pipelines and climate change for several years and late this summer returned to that subject in a nationwide study. Here are the highlights of our findings:

Canadians are becoming more convinced that oil will experience a decline in demand in the next few decades. Ten years from now, equal numbers believe demand for oil will be rising (31%) as believe it will be falling (32%). This represents a striking 15-point increase in the number who believe demand will be falling, compared to our result in April of this year.