Tory argument that progressive NAFTA chapters should take a backseat to jobs ‘crazy’: McKenna

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says it’s “crazy” for the Conservative party to think that the government’s push to strengthen environmental protections and add “progressive” chapters on indigenous rights and gender to the new North American Free Trade Agreement means Canadian jobs would take a backseat in the talks.

McKenna refuted Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole’s assertion that jobs haven’t been the priority of the government in the talks so far, because as she said, jobs go hand-in-hand with the Liberal’s other NAFTA pursuits.