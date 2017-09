Where does Trudeau stand on racial equality?

Shortly after becoming Canada’s 23rd prime minister, the Right Honorable Justin Trudeau gave his first speech abroad at the United Nations General Assembly, presenting himself and Canada as the progressive voice on the international stage and promising a new era of collaboration with the UN to promote a fair and sustainable world.

