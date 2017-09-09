While Liberals face fury over tax changes, Conservative leader picks a fight with an academic

The fury surrounding the Liberal government’s proposals to change the tax rules for incorporated small businesses is already such that Andrew Scheer and his fellow Conservatives probably needn’t do much more than nod in agreement.

But on Friday, speaking to reporters about the Liberal proposals after the Conservative caucus meetings in Winnipeg, Scheer decided to try to stoke the outrage with a remarkable claim.

“The key architect of this policy is now bragging about the fact that it will essentially kill the family farm,” he said, “and he says that’s a good thing. That’s the key architect of this Liberal policy.”