B.C. budget update likely just an appetizer for next year’s main course: experts

British Columbia’s New Democrat government is expected to unveil its first budget on Monday following last week’s ambitious throne speech, but experts expect the financial update will be little more than an appetizer ahead of the main course early next year.

David Moscrop, a political scientist at Simon Fraser University, said holding back on anything but the most immediate and pressing commitments would be a smart move for the NDP’s fledgling minority government, both economically and politically.

“I think most people would prefer that their government takes a little bit of time and reconciles their campaign promises with the books before they really get into spending.

“At the end of the day, they’ve been in office for 15 minutes. This is a little tweak.”

Finance Minister Carole James downplayed the upcoming announcement,