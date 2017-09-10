Four-year-old boy stuck in legal limbo while thousands illegally cross the border

While thousands of illegal immigrants pour across Canada’s border with the United States, a four-year-old boy adopted in India into a Calgary family has been stuck in Canadian immigration limbo, keeping him and his mother separated from his brothers and father for more than two months.

Donnie Dyck was legally adopted by Jeremy and Meg Dyck — who also have two other sons Zeke, 10, and Zavier, 8 — one year ago today, on Sept. 9, 2016. The family was living in India at the time, working as humanitarian aid workers.