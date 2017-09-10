Half way through this term, problems remain for Trudeau’s opposition

About two years before the next election, political parties are all polling at about the same place they were at last election day.

That’s good news for Trudeau who, in an election today, would probably regain a slim majority.

For the Conservatives, it’s not. Harper’s record on the economy, law and order, veterans and the environment became millstones around the Conservatives’ necks during the last campaign. Their last refuge was right-wing identity politics—the ‘barbaric practices’ snitch line and a culture war about niqab-wearing women.