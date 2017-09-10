If money is talking in Ottawa, it’s apparently not doing so very loudly or persuasively

You might consider the argument Colin Horgan makes in his recent opinion column — that money talks in Canadian politics — a given.

Lobbyists influence politicians, Horgan writes, and it is mainly rich interest groups that can afford lobbyists; ergo, the rich have more influence. Generally, this can certainly be true, but it’s important not to over generalize either; remember that lobbying is not universally effective, nor is it of benefit only to rich big shots.

The proposed income tax changes of which Horgan writes, which will significantly increase taxes for small businesses, are a prime example of how the political influence game can be far less simple than it seems.